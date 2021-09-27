Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 6th Maintenance Squadron returned from a deployment in Southwest Asia Sept. 27th, 2021 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. They supported air refueling operations during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815557
    VIRIN: 210928-F-UA699-1001
    Filename: DOD_108596276
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MacDill Airmen return from deployment, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    macdill afb
    6 mxs
    6 amxs
    6 arw

