MacDill Airmen return from deployment

Airmen from the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 6th Maintenance Squadron returned from a deployment in Southwest Asia Sept. 27th, 2021 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. They supported air refueling operations during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 14:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815557
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-UA699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108596276
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
