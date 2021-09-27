Multinational forces gather for the opening ceremony to kick off UNITAS LXII at the Peruvian Naval Academy, Sept. 27, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Camila Melendez)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 13:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815538
|VIRIN:
|210927-M-YX647-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108596166
|Length:
|00:19:55
|Location:
|CALLAO, PE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Opening Ceremony for UNITAS LXII, by Sgt Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
