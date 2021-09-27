Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening Ceremony for UNITAS LXII

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALLAO, PERU

    09.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Camila Melendez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Multinational forces gather for the opening ceremony to kick off UNITAS LXII at the Peruvian Naval Academy, Sept. 27, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Camila Melendez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815538
    VIRIN: 210927-M-YX647-1001
    Filename: DOD_108596166
    Length: 00:19:55
    Location: CALLAO, PE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening Ceremony for UNITAS LXII, by Sgt Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    opening ceremony
    USSOUTHCOM
    partnership
    U.S. Navy
    MARFORSOUTH
    UNITAS
    4th fleet NAVSO
    USNAVSO
    Enduring Promise
    UNITASLXII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT