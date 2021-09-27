Opening Ceremony for UNITAS LXII

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multinational forces gather for the opening ceremony to kick off UNITAS LXII at the Peruvian Naval Academy, Sept. 27, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Camila Melendez)