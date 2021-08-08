Tech. Sgt. Joseph Grimm, 932nd Airlift Wing, wing safety office, discusses hunting safety in this episode of Safety in 60 Seconds, August 8, 2021, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 12:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|815533
|VIRIN:
|210809-F-MV819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108596104
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Safety in 60 Seconds: Hunting Safety, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
