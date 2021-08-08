Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety in 60 Seconds: Hunting Safety

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Joseph Grimm, 932nd Airlift Wing, wing safety office, discusses hunting safety in this episode of Safety in 60 Seconds, August 8, 2021, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 12:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815533
    VIRIN: 210809-F-MV819-1001
    Filename: DOD_108596104
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    TAGS

    Safety
    Citizen Airmen
    932nd Airlift Wing
    ReserveReady

