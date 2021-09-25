Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-22: Day Battle Drills

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct battle drills and vehicle interdiction operations, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at K-9 Village, near Yuma Proving Grounds, Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)

