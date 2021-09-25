U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct battle drills and vehicle interdiction operations, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at K-9 Village, near Yuma Proving Grounds, Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815532
|VIRIN:
|210927-M-YS285-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108596103
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WTI 1-22: Day Battle Drills, by LCpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
