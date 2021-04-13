Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Airlift Squadron Off-Station Training B-Roll Stringer

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    As part of an effort to maximize Mobility Air Forces and Combat Air Forces integration as well as enhance agile combat employment capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater, a contingent of Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing participated in an off-station training exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 29 – April 7.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815522
    VIRIN: 210413-F-XY725-545
    Filename: DOD_108596062
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 41st Airlift Squadron Off-Station Training B-Roll Stringer, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    JBPHH
    19th AW
    3N0X6

