As part of an effort to maximize Mobility Air Forces and Combat Air Forces integration as well as enhance agile combat employment capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater, a contingent of Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing participated in an off-station training exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 29 – April 7.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815522
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-XY725-545
|Filename:
|DOD_108596062
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 41st Airlift Squadron Off-Station Training B-Roll Stringer, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
