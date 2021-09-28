Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kessel Run's SlapShot Saves Lives

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AFGHANISTAN

    09.28.2021

    Video by Richard Blumenstein 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    On August 23rd - only nine days after the Taliban unexpectedly seized the capital - more than 21,000 people were evacuated in what was also the largest single day airlift in history.

    Gabriel Stines, a software engineer with Kessel Run that works on SlapShot said that there was a brief outage on that day, due to SlapShot accommodating anywhere from 20 to 200 missions. After fixing the outage, which would cause the application’s user interface to take 3-6 minutes to load, he and other members of the Kessel Run team cut those times down to around 3 seconds, saving precious time, resources and lives.

    SlapShot was also being used for passenger manifest, he said, which involved arguably the most difficult part of the evacuation - the logistics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 12:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815514
    VIRIN: 210928-O-RU378-991
    Filename: DOD_108595904
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: AF

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kessel Run's SlapShot Saves Lives, by Richard Blumenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Evacuation
    AFCENT
    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    Kessel Run
    SlapShot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT