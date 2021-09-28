Kessel Run's SlapShot Saves Lives

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On August 23rd - only nine days after the Taliban unexpectedly seized the capital - more than 21,000 people were evacuated in what was also the largest single day airlift in history.



Gabriel Stines, a software engineer with Kessel Run that works on SlapShot said that there was a brief outage on that day, due to SlapShot accommodating anywhere from 20 to 200 missions. After fixing the outage, which would cause the application’s user interface to take 3-6 minutes to load, he and other members of the Kessel Run team cut those times down to around 3 seconds, saving precious time, resources and lives.



SlapShot was also being used for passenger manifest, he said, which involved arguably the most difficult part of the evacuation - the logistics.