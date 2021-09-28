Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stroller Warriors: forged over long miles

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Stroller Warriors Scott talk about what it means to be a Stroller Warrior on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 27, 2021. Stroller Warriors is a free running club for military spouses and their family members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Shannon Moorehead)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815511
    VIRIN: 280921-F-HF074-1001
    Filename: DOD_108595858
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Stroller Warriors: forged over long miles, by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Motivation
    Scott AFB
    Spouses Club
    Stroller Warriors
    Running Club
    3N0X6
    Stroller Warriors Scott
    Mother Runners

