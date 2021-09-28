Members of Stroller Warriors Scott talk about what it means to be a Stroller Warrior on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 27, 2021. Stroller Warriors is a free running club for military spouses and their family members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Shannon Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815511
|VIRIN:
|280921-F-HF074-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108595858
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stroller Warriors: forged over long miles, by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT