    307th MI BN assembles together a Change of Responsibility BROLL

    ITALY

    09.24.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    CSM Clark A. Kuhling, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the 307th MI Battalion, passes along the units colors to CSM Carlos Ovalle, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 307th MI Battalion, on September. The ceremony represented a change of responsibility for the 307th MI Battalion.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 11:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815503
    VIRIN: 210924-A-DR527-102
    Filename: DOD_108595793
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th MI BN assembles together a Change of Responsibility BROLL, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

