307th MI BN Assembles together a Change of Responsibility AFN In Focus

CSM Clark A. Kuhling, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the 307th MI Battalion, passes along the units colors to CSM Carlos Ovalle, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 307th MI Battalion, on September. The ceremony represented a change of responsibility for the 307th MI Battalion.
09.24.2021
09.28.2021
|Package
|815500
|210924-A-DR527-101
|DOD_108595695
|00:01:00
|IT
|0
|0
