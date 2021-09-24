Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement thoughts from Chief Master Sgt. Cadell

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, Command Chief of Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, reflects on his retirement and career after 30 years of service. CMSgt Cadell will retire from the Air Force on Oct. 1 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 09:46
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

