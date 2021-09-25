Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Perform Engine Inspection

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.25.2021

    Video by Seaman George Valceanu 

    USS Carl Vinson

    210925-N-BC311-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 25, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mates perform engine lowering for inspection aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 25, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman George A. Valceanu)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 08:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815477
    VIRIN: 210927-N-BC311-1003
    Filename: DOD_108595418
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Aviation Machinist Mate
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    VINCSG

