USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Perform Engine Inspection

210925-N-BC311-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 25, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mates perform engine lowering for inspection aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 25, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman George A. Valceanu)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 08:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815477
|VIRIN:
|210927-N-BC311-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108595418
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
