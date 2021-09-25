210925-N-BC311-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 25, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Donzell Buckhan a native of Tucson, Arizona, performs preventative maintenance aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 25, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman George A. Valceanu)
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Preventative Maintenance, by SN George Valceanu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
