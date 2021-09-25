USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Preventative Maintenance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210925-N-BC311-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 25, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Donzell Buckhan a native of Tucson, Arizona, performs preventative maintenance aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 25, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman George A. Valceanu)