Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4 Overall Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.28.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4 is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force held from Sept. 13-26 to enhance partner interoperability, maintain joint readiness and reinforce our commitment to supporting our regional allies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815470
    VIRIN: 210927-F-PJ020-1002
    Filename: DOD_108595356
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4 Overall Video, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    435 CRG
    86 AW
    86 AMXS
    AvDet 21-4
    173 AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT