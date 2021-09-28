Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4 Overall Video

Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4 is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force held from Sept. 13-26 to enhance partner interoperability, maintain joint readiness and reinforce our commitment to supporting our regional allies.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 09:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815470
|VIRIN:
|210927-F-PJ020-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108595356
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
