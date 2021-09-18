Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th CAB Family Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    09.18.2021

    Video by Spc. Alaura Lucas 

    AFN Bavaria

    Building Cohesive Teams Between Soldiers and their Families-

    Soldiers with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade display their AH-64 Apache's capabilities during a training event and family in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. The purpose of the family day is to get family members out to the range so they can see how their service members execute field operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 04:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815467
    VIRIN: 210918-A-DW140-912
    Filename: DOD_108595349
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB Family Day, by SPC Alaura Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Aviation
    12th CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT