Building Cohesive Teams Between Soldiers and their Families-
Soldiers with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade display their AH-64 Apache's capabilities during a training event and family in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. The purpose of the family day is to get family members out to the range so they can see how their service members execute field operations.
This work, 12th CAB Family Day, by SPC Alaura Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
