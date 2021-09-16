Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Tank Submission - Delta Cone

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    09.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo and Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Spark Tank submission video for the delta cone from the 39th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog section from Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 07:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815456
    VIRIN: 210916-F-EZ689-097
    Filename: DOD_108595308
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark Tank Submission - Delta Cone, by SrA Matthew Angulo and SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    military working dog
    39th SFS
    39th ABW
    Spark Tank
    delta cone

