    3d MEB conducts ACM training

    KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force, unload equipment during an ACM drill at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. 3d MEB is III Marine Expeditionary Force’s Fire Brigade, ready to respond to a wide range of crisis events throughout the Indo-Pacific region as a command-and-control node or as the nucleus of a Joint Task Force, from delivering humanitarian assistance during natural disasters to combat operations. This successful ACM drill showcased the 3d MEB’s readiness and validated 3d MEB’s ability to rapidly activate and deploy a Forward Command Element. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kirstin Spanu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 03:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815449
    VIRIN: 210927-M-TA826-1002
    Filename: DOD_108595273
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    training
    ready
    resilient
    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    3d Marine Division
    Alert Contingency MAGTF

