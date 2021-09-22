Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D MEB ACM Drill

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2021

    Video by Cpl. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force, unload equipment during an ACM drill at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. 3d MEB is III Marine Expeditionary Force’s Fire Brigade, ready to respond to a wide range of crisis events throughout the Indo-Pacific region as a command-and-control node or as the nucleus of a Joint Task Force, from delivering humanitarian assistance during natural disasters to combat operations. This successful ACM drill showcased the 3d MEB’s readiness and validated 3d MEB’s ability to rapidly activate and deploy a Forward Command Element. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 03:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815445
    VIRIN: 210928-M-KM064-001
    Filename: DOD_108595245
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    Okinawa
    III MEF
    3D MEB
    INDOPACIFIC
    ACM

