U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force, unload equipment during an ACM drill at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. 3d MEB is III Marine Expeditionary Force’s Fire Brigade, ready to respond to a wide range of crisis events throughout the Indo-Pacific region as a command-and-control node or as the nucleus of a Joint Task Force, from delivering humanitarian assistance during natural disasters to combat operations. This successful ACM drill showcased the 3d MEB’s readiness and validated 3d MEB’s ability to rapidly activate and deploy a Forward Command Element. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 03:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815445
|VIRIN:
|210928-M-KM064-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108595245
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3D MEB ACM Drill, by Cpl Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
