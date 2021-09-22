3D MEB ACM Drill

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force, unload equipment during an ACM drill at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. 3d MEB is III Marine Expeditionary Force’s Fire Brigade, ready to respond to a wide range of crisis events throughout the Indo-Pacific region as a command-and-control node or as the nucleus of a Joint Task Force, from delivering humanitarian assistance during natural disasters to combat operations. This successful ACM drill showcased the 3d MEB’s readiness and validated 3d MEB’s ability to rapidly activate and deploy a Forward Command Element. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)