    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMGR-152 Hosts Japanese Media Day

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Local Japanese residents tour Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 during a media day event on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. The event was held to help bolster relationships between MCAS Iwakuni and its host nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 03:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815436
    VIRIN: 210923-M-AV179-1002
    Filename: DOD_108595029
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

