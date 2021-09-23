VMGR-152 Hosts Japanese Media Day

Local Japanese residents tour Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 during a media day event on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. The event was held to help bolster relationships between MCAS Iwakuni and its host nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 03:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815436
|VIRIN:
|210923-M-AV179-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108595029
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
