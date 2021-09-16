Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Dragon | CLR-37 conduct pre-deployment training exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy sailors with 3d Marine Logistics Group, participate in training exercise Iron Dragon, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 13-16, 2021. Iron Dragon is a regimental exercise designed to simulate the establishment of a new command center in a tactical environment. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as 3d MLG’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 01:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815433
    VIRIN: 091621-M-MF519-1001
    Filename: DOD_108594985
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Iron Dragon | CLR-37 conduct pre-deployment training exercise, by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Ie Shima
    3d MLG
    Iron Dragon 21

