U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy sailors with 3d Marine Logistics Group, participate in training exercise Iron Dragon, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 13-16, 2021. Iron Dragon is a regimental exercise designed to simulate the establishment of a new command center in a tactical environment. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as 3d MLG’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 01:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815433
|VIRIN:
|091621-M-MF519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108594985
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iron Dragon | CLR-37 conduct pre-deployment training exercise, by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
