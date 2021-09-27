Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    528th Hospital Center Mental Health Team checks on Afghan Guests and Soldiers

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Cpl. Brett Armstrong, a behavioral health specialist from the 528th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, talks about his mission at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex, as part of Operation Allies Welcome, on Sept. 24, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Division)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 19:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 815428
    VIRIN: 210927-A-CZ005-756
    Filename: DOD_108594961
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Hometown: WITCHITA, KS, US

