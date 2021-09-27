528th Hospital Center Mental Health Team checks on Afghan Guests and Soldiers

Cpl. Brett Armstrong, a behavioral health specialist from the 528th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, talks about his mission at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex, as part of Operation Allies Welcome, on Sept. 24, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Division)
