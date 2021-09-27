Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion participate in the Bayonet Assault Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 2021. The course consisted of obstacles that simulated a combat zone. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ. Nicholas Groesch)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 22:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815427
    VIRIN: 210927-M-CI314-1001
    Filename: DOD_108594960
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Fox Company BAC, by PO2 Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    recruits
    recruit training
    MCRDSD

