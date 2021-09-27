Fox Company BAC

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion participate in the Bayonet Assault Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 2021. The course consisted of obstacles that simulated a combat zone. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ. Nicholas Groesch)
