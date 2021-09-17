Live Hellfire Training Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815413" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 29th Attack Squadron, 9th Attack Squadron and 6th Attack Squadron participated in a live-fire hellfire training event Sept. 17 2021 on Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The event allowed for maintainers, weapons load crews and aircrew to get a chance to transport, load and fire 48 hellfire missiles in the first event of its kind since 2014.