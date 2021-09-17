Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Hellfire Training Event

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 29th Attack Squadron, 9th Attack Squadron and 6th Attack Squadron participated in a live-fire hellfire training event Sept. 17 2021 on Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The event allowed for maintainers, weapons load crews and aircrew to get a chance to transport, load and fire 48 hellfire missiles in the first event of its kind since 2014.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 17:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815413
    VIRIN: 092721-F-UH828-1001
    Filename: DOD_108594819
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Hellfire Training Event, by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mq9
    reaper
    mq9 cockpit

