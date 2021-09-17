Live Hellfire Training Event

The 29th Attack Squadron, 9th Attack Squadron and 6th Attack Squadron participated in a live-fire hellfire training event Sept. 17 2021 on Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The event allowed for maintainers, weapons load crews and aircrew to get a chance to transport, load and fire 48 hellfire missiles in the first event of its kind since 2014.
|09.17.2021
|09.27.2021 17:09
|Package
|815413
|092721-F-UH828-1001
|DOD_108594819
|00:01:20
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|2
|2
