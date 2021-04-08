2021 SA Innovation Summit-RAPIDx Breakout
Videographer: Marcelo Joniaux, Andrey Agashchuk
Description: Lt Col Chase Eiserman and Michael Piller host a breakout session to dive deeper into the capabilities and initiatives of RAPIDx.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815410
|VIRIN:
|210804-F-ZZ999-0027
|Filename:
|DOD_108594774
|Length:
|00:51:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 SA Innovation Summit-RAPIDx Breakout, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT