U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Byerlee, a California native, from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, gives a shoutout to his friends and family while deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations on the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, California, Sept. 22, 2021. U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 17:58
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|815408
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-KC249-3001
|PIN:
|210922
|Filename:
|DOD_108594720
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CA, US
|Hometown:
|FALLBROOK, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sgt. Matthew Byerlee hometown shoutout, by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
