2021 SA Innovation Summit-AFCEC/PMO and Engineer Spark
Videographer: Marcelo Joniaux, Andrey Agashchuk
Description: Mr. Lowell Usrey discusses the many game changing efforts at Tyndall AFB and the ongoing initiatives of Engineer Spark.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815398
|VIRIN:
|210804-F-ZZ999-0024
|Filename:
|DOD_108594636
|Length:
|00:40:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 SA Innovation Summit-AFCEC/PMO and Engineer Spark, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT