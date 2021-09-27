Flying squadrons throughout MacDill Air Force Base, Florida take advantage of flightline closures to travel to other bases around the globe for integration training. These trainings help develop a more lethal force.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815389
|VIRIN:
|210927-F-TJ728-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108594526
|Length:
|00:13:39
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135: Fight to get to the fight, by SSgt Ashley Tsoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
