    KC-135: Fight to get to the fight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Tsoi 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Flying squadrons throughout MacDill Air Force Base, Florida take advantage of flightline closures to travel to other bases around the globe for integration training. These trainings help develop a more lethal force.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815389
    VIRIN: 210927-F-TJ728-1001
    Filename: DOD_108594526
    Length: 00:13:39
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, KC-135: Fight to get to the fight, by SSgt Ashley Tsoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3N0X6

    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    Lethality
    3N0X6
    Integrated Trainings

