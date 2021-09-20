Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Developmental Work Assignments

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Jerry Armstrong, Fort Sill Artillery Half Section interim chief, shares his personal experience in developmental assignments during the Workforce Development Symposium.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815387
    VIRIN: 210920-A-GO806-904
    Filename: DOD_108594520
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Garrison

    TAGS

    Garrison
    Fort Sill
    Army
    Jerry Armstrong
    Workforce Development

