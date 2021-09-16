U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers from partner nations participate in Exercise Falcon Leap, loading at Eindhoven Air Base and dropping at Drop Zone Houtdorperveld, Netherlands during Falcon Leap 2021 on 16 September, 2021. Also shown are fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft taking off from the airfield.
Exercise Falcon Leap is part of the remembrance ceremonies for Operation Market Garden's 77th anniversary and is currently NATO's largest technical airborne exercise with 12 different Allied and partner Nations participating. 82nd ABN DIV conducts airborne training with partner nations in the Netherlands during Falcon Leap 2021. This represents the third day of training (16 September 2021). Also shown is a Dutch "wing exchange" for those who jumped with Dutch aircraft and jumpmasters.
U.S. Army product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan D.D. Hornby
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815380
|VIRIN:
|210916-A-KJ112-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108594424
|Length:
|00:10:20
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers participate in Exerciese Falcon Leap in the Netherlands, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT