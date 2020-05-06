Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Chris Schrank provides five things everyone needs to know in order to protect themselves against COVID-19 health care fraud.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 16:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|815366
|VIRIN:
|200605-O-FR919-831
|Filename:
|DOD_108594266
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5 Things About COVID-19 Health Care Fraud, by Tremayne Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT