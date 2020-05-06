Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5 Things About COVID-19 Health Care Fraud

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Tremayne Matthews 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Chris Schrank provides five things everyone needs to know in order to protect themselves against COVID-19 health care fraud.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 16:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815366
    VIRIN: 200605-O-FR919-831
    Filename: DOD_108594266
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 Things About COVID-19 Health Care Fraud, by Tremayne Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    OIG

    TAGS

    Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT