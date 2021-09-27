Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint: Capt. Robert Moran

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Tristan Biese 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Robert Moran, 2nd Operational Support Squadron air crew flight equipment flight commander, speaks about how to save money by modifying ejection seat kits in the B-51H Stratofortress.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 13:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 815365
    VIRIN: 210927-F-ZZ999-1002
    Filename: DOD_108594260
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    TAGS

    Barksdale AFB
    8th Air Force
    AFGSC
    STRIKEWERX

