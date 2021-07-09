Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, Other agencies participates in DUNEX

    DUCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    A team of scientists, researchers and engineers from multiple universities, federal agencies and private non-governmental agencies are operating in multiple spots along the Outer Banks, working to get a clearer understanding on how storms impact shorelines.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 12:18
    Location: DUCK, NC, US 

