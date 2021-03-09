Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, return to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, from deployment Spet. 3, 2021. These Airmen completed a deployment in the United States Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815347
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-FT779-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108594066
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Members of Team MacDill return from deployment, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
