    Members of Team MacDill return from deployment

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, return to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, from deployment Spet. 3, 2021. These Airmen completed a deployment in the United States Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815347
    VIRIN: 210903-F-FT779-0005
    Filename: DOD_108594066
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of Team MacDill return from deployment, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deployment

    U.S. Central Command
    homecoming
    MacDill Air Force Base
    deployment
    6th Air Refueling Wing

