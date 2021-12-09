Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Mobilizes Forces for Hurricane Ida Recovery Operations

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Rachel Polish 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, U.S. Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics, responsible for providing mission support for Coast Guard response operations, offers his perspective on the Coast Guard’s rapid mobilization of forces in Southeastern Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, Sept. 12, 2021. Coast Guard crews from across the nation have surged to the region as part of the Hurricane Ida response to support marine transportation system recovery operations, restore aids to navigation, facilitate salvage and marine environmental response efforts, and identify hazards in the waterways for safe maritime transit. (U.S. Coast Guard photos and videos by Ens. Andre Ray and Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 12:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815346
    VIRIN: 210927-G-ZU774-001
    Filename: DOD_108594051
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Mobilizes Forces for Hurricane Ida Recovery Operations, by SCPO Rachel Polish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hurricane Ida

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Hurricane Ida
    Coast Guard
    Storm21
    USCGIda
    Rear Admiral Jon Hickey

