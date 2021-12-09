Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, U.S. Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics, responsible for providing mission support for Coast Guard response operations, offers his perspective on the Coast Guard’s rapid mobilization of forces in Southeastern Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, Sept. 12, 2021. Coast Guard crews from across the nation have surged to the region as part of the Hurricane Ida response to support marine transportation system recovery operations, restore aids to navigation, facilitate salvage and marine environmental response efforts, and identify hazards in the waterways for safe maritime transit. (U.S. Coast Guard photos and videos by Ens. Andre Ray and Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 12:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815346
|VIRIN:
|210927-G-ZU774-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108594051
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Mobilizes Forces for Hurricane Ida Recovery Operations, by SCPO Rachel Polish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
