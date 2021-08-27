United States Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, deliver cases of food using an MV-22B Osprey in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission near Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 27, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815340
|VIRIN:
|210827-M-NU401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108593938
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing provide humanitarian aid to Haiti, by LCpl Caleb Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
