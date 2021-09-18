Welcome Home Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron embrace their family members on the flight line at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 18, 2021. The airmen returned from a six-month-long deployment from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. They deployed in support of U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)