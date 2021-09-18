Welcome Home Airmen

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron embrace their family members on the flight line at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 18, 2021. The airmen returned from a six-month-long deployment from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. They deployed in support of U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 10:49
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

