    Together We Serve - PVT Seyaker

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Billy Busby, Christopher Salazar and Christopher Snell

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    This video series purpose is to promote diversity and inclusion within the ranks of the US Army.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815316
    VIRIN: 210902-A-HI036-1001
    Filename: DOD_108593709
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    #servetogether

