    AFN Europe OAW Report September 27, 2021

    GERMANY

    09.27.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the Operation Allies Welcome Report: Soldiers and volunteers in Germany hand out donated cold weather clothing to Afghan evacuees and Airmen from the Michigan National Guard assist the operation at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 08:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DE

    This work, AFN Europe OAW Report September 27, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Sigonella
    EUCOM
    Michigan National Guard
    AFN Europe
    21TSC
    StrongerTogether

