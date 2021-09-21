Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. is training at Fort Dix Range 59B target training mission. This team is training here at Fort Dix during a 3 day mission. This Montgomery County S.W.A.T. is available for call out twenty four hours a day 365 days a year. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to special threat situations such as barricaded subjects, hostage rescue, sniper situations, acts of terrorism, high risk warrant service, witness/dignitary protection, and fugitive apprehension. S.W.A.T. works in conjunction with Critical Incident Command, detectives, patrol, and the Training Academy when requested. (Courtesy FT DIX TSC VI Video Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815314
|VIRIN:
|210921-O-BC272-439
|Filename:
|DOD_108593687
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fort Dix – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T.Team, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
