Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MP Awards B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll of the award ceremony at the Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units. followed by Four interviews.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 08:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815309
    VIRIN: 210922-A-IP596-1002
    Filename: DOD_108593436
    Length: 00:13:47
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MP Awards B-Roll, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Italy
    Carabinieri
    Military Police
    SETAF
    CoEsPU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT