B-Roll of the award ceremony at the Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units. followed by Four interviews.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 08:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815309
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-IP596-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108593436
|Length:
|00:13:47
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MP Awards B-Roll, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT