a 1:53 TRT video for social media from US Army Garrison Italy about the updates and requirements for a green pass in Italy and how to acquire one.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 05:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815307
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108593434
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Italy Green Pass Update, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
