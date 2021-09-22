Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    a 1:53 TRT video for social media from US Army Garrison Italy about the updates and requirements for a green pass in Italy and how to acquire one.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 05:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815307
    VIRIN: 210922-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_108593434
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USAG Italy Green Pass Update, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Vicenza
    SETAF
    USAG Italy
    Green Pass

