Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20210922-VIC-News_InFocus_Vicenza_MP awards

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1 minutes AFN In Focus News package about the Italian Carabinieri receiving American awards on the 80th anniversary of the Military Police Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 05:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815306
    VIRIN: 210922-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_108593433
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20210922-VIC-News_InFocus_Vicenza_MP awards, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Italy
    Anniversary
    Carabinieri
    Military Police
    Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT