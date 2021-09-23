Members of the 37th Airlift Squadron assist U.S. Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade in a static line jump, at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 23, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 06:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815305
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-VY348-555
|Filename:
|DOD_108593423
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 173 Airborne Brigade goes airborne in Poland during AvDet 21-4, by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
