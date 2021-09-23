Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173 Airborne Brigade goes airborne in Poland during AvDet 21-4

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.23.2021

    Video by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 37th Airlift Squadron assist U.S. Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade in a static line jump, at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 23, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 06:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815305
    VIRIN: 210923-F-VY348-555
    Filename: DOD_108593423
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173 Airborne Brigade goes airborne in Poland during AvDet 21-4, by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Poland
    Powidz
    37 AS
    AvDet 21-4
    Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4

