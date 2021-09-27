Soldiers aid LRMC efforts amid OAW

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815303" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LANDSTUHL, Germany – More than 50 Soldiers from across the U.S. are supporting operations at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, aiding in the ongoing mission to provide medical care to Afghan evacuees currently in Germany.



For over a month, Soldiers ranging in professions from interpreters to physicians, have augmented personnel at LRMC in support of operations at the hospital and across Germany, including Ramstein Air Base and Rhine Ordnance Barracks, which has housed up to 12,000 and 5,000 Afghan evacuees at a time, respectively. The mission, part of overall Army efforts supporting Operation Allies Welcome, in coordination with State Department and Homeland Security, is providing essential medical care during the reception, processing and transfer of Afghan evacuees to the U.S.