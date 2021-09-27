Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers aid LRMC efforts amid OAW

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    09.27.2021

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – More than 50 Soldiers from across the U.S. are supporting operations at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, aiding in the ongoing mission to provide medical care to Afghan evacuees currently in Germany.

    For over a month, Soldiers ranging in professions from interpreters to physicians, have augmented personnel at LRMC in support of operations at the hospital and across Germany, including Ramstein Air Base and Rhine Ordnance Barracks, which has housed up to 12,000 and 5,000 Afghan evacuees at a time, respectively. The mission, part of overall Army efforts supporting Operation Allies Welcome, in coordination with State Department and Homeland Security, is providing essential medical care during the reception, processing and transfer of Afghan evacuees to the U.S.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 08:51
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    This work, Soldiers aid LRMC efforts amid OAW, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Military Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe

