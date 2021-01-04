B-roll imagery of COVID-19 vaccination distribution by the 386th Medical Group and arrival and unpacking.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 05:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815300
|VIRIN:
|210401-F-VH066-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108593358
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID-19 Vaccination B-roll, by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT