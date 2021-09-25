Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Brigade Engineer Battalion trains for large scale combat operations at JRTC

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    During the 3rd Brigade Combat Teams Joint Readiness Training Center rotation the 21st Brigade Engineers Battalion were tasked to integrate other units assets from other parts of 101st Airborne Division.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 21:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: LA, US

    This work, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion trains for large scale combat operations at JRTC, by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    JRTC
    101st
    Cohesive
    LSCO

