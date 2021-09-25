During the 3rd Brigade Combat Teams Joint Readiness Training Center rotation the 21st Brigade Engineers Battalion were tasked to integrate other units assets from other parts of 101st Airborne Division.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 21:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|815280
|VIRIN:
|210925-A-CT809-662
|Filename:
|DOD_108593079
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion trains for large scale combat operations at JRTC, by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
