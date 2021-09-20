Jim Miller, Fort Sill Directorate of Human Resources director, discusses the way ahead for the Fort Sill workforce.
Video by Marie Pihulic
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 21:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815278
|VIRIN:
|210920-A-GO806-363
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108593042
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Growing the Fort Sill Workforce, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT