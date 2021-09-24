Staff Sgt. Hannah Ziffer, 2nd Security Forces Squadron non-commission officer in charge of pass and registration, speaks about how to better streamline the process of issuing and receiving visitor passes.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 00:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|815277
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-ZZ999-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108593038
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint: SSgt Hannah Ziffer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT