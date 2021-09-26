USAF Gen. Glen D. VanHerk, Commanding General of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command meets with Task Force McCoy senior leaders and takes a walking tour through Afghan neighborhoods at Fort McCoy with Senior Fort McCoy Garrison Commander and Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, and Task Force McCoy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie on September 26, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
0:19 - Gen. Glen D. VanHerk talks with Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie
1:34 - Meeting room sequence
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 19:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815272
|VIRIN:
|210926-A-QC081-137
|Filename:
|DOD_108592967
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Allies Welcome: NORTHCOM General visits Fort McCoy, by SPC Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT