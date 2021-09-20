The Fort Sill Garrison sustains, supports, and defends the Army's mission to train Soldiers in their profession and ensure readiness for the force.
Video by Marie Pihulic
Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 16:56
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|815270
VIRIN:
|210920-A-GO806-347
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108592953
Length:
|00:00:54
Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Garrison In Action, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
