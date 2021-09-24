U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a Tactical Evacuation Course in support of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021. The course consisted of corpsmen identifying simulated casualties and assessing them for injuries; ranging from gunshot wounds to severe trauma amputations. They were required to stabilize and evacuate the casualties on a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263. RUT will be conducted from September 13 to October 10 to fulfill Pre-deployment Training Program (PTP) requirements and to increase readiness by exercising mission essential skill sets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mason Roy)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 14:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815268
|VIRIN:
|210922-M-OQ666-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108592796
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Forging the Expeditionary Corpsman, by Sgt Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
