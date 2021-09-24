Forging the Expeditionary Corpsman

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a Tactical Evacuation Course in support of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021. The course consisted of corpsmen identifying simulated casualties and assessing them for injuries; ranging from gunshot wounds to severe trauma amputations. They were required to stabilize and evacuate the casualties on a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263. RUT will be conducted from September 13 to October 10 to fulfill Pre-deployment Training Program (PTP) requirements and to increase readiness by exercising mission essential skill sets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mason Roy)